BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** India's logistic firms gain on hopes that state elections will boost chances of a key goods and services tax (GST) reform
** Early results showed the Congress was headed for heavy defeats in state elections
** Raises hope that BJP will face less resistance in the upper house of parliament, where Congress and its allies still hold a significant presence
** GST, other legislation have been stuck in the upper house
** Gati Ltd gains as much as 7.4 pct, Snowman Logistics climbs 6.8 pct and Allcargo Logistics Ltd rises as much as 9.5 pct
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.