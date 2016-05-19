** India's logistic firms gain on hopes that state elections will boost chances of a key goods and services tax (GST) reform

** Early results showed the Congress was headed for heavy defeats in state elections

** Raises hope that BJP will face less resistance in the upper house of parliament, where Congress and its allies still hold a significant presence

** GST, other legislation have been stuck in the upper house

** Gati Ltd gains as much as 7.4 pct, Snowman Logistics climbs 6.8 pct and Allcargo Logistics Ltd rises as much as 9.5 pct

(RM:; manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net /)