BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE Clear U.S. raises FCOJ (OJ) margins 16.7 percent to $1,750 per contract from $1,500.
* Margin effective with the opening of business on Friday, May 20, 2016 and thereafter. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.