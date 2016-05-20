** Lupin falls as much as 8.5 pct to its lowest since April 11

** Q4 profit beats estimates, but worries about future persist as it has yet to resolve concerns raised by U.S. FDA's observations in March.

** U.S. FDA raised concerns over inadequate manufacturing standards at company's Goa factory, on which Lupin depends for about 40 pct of its U.S. sales

** Deutsche Bank says issues with Goa factory could impact product approvals from this plant, as it cuts its EPS forecast for FY17/18 by 13.5 pct/9.9 pct to factor in increased R&D spend

** Broker reduces PT to 1,666 rupees from 1,850 rupees, downgrades rating to "Hold" from "Buy"

** Broker CLSA expects Lupin shares to be range-bound until FDA's concerns are resolved