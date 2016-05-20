** Shares of SpiceJet Ltd fall as much as 9.4 pct
to 72 rupees, lowest since April 26
** Stock down despite surge in quarterly profit
** One-time expense of 1.73 bln rupees ($25.69 million)
towards "stabilising and improving the reliability of its fleet"
that lead to 69 pct slump in quarter-on-quarter profit, is a
major disappointment - traders
** Rising crude oil prices could cap future upside in the
stock, traders add
** Stock down about 17 pct from a record high touched in Jan
and up about 9 pct YTD
($1 = 67.3350 Indian rupees)
