** Shares of SpiceJet Ltd fall as much as 9.4 pct to 72 rupees, lowest since April 26

** Stock down despite surge in quarterly profit

** One-time expense of 1.73 bln rupees ($25.69 million) towards "stabilising and improving the reliability of its fleet" that lead to 69 pct slump in quarter-on-quarter profit, is a major disappointment - traders

** Rising crude oil prices could cap future upside in the stock, traders add

** Stock down about 17 pct from a record high touched in Jan and up about 9 pct YTD

($1 = 67.3350 Indian rupees)