BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct
May 20 Harbin Churin Group Jointstock Co Ltd
* Says company's president Ping Guijie resigns due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rYjK9A
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company