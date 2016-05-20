BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group continues European expansion
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi
May 20 Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd
* Says two units plan Hong Kong share offerings
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NBJr9H

* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares