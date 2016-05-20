BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
May 20 China Real Estate Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in six property firms for a combined 6.43 billion yuan ($982.28 million) via share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 4.25 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TohYFC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5460 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.