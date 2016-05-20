May 20 China Real Estate Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in six property firms for a combined 6.43 billion yuan ($982.28 million) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 4.25 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay loans

