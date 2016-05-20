KARACHI May 20 Pakistan stocks inched up on
Friday after profit-taking pulled down shares in the second half
of the session, but extended gains from Thursday to close 1.6
percent higher on the week ahead of the central bank's monetary
policy, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed up 0.02 percent, or 8.45 points, at 36,693.50.
"There was no specific reason for the performance, but
continuation of strong sentiment from last session led the
stocks to close higher, profit-taking was seen in the second
half, mainly due to weekend," said Fawad Khan, head of research
at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
Pakistan's central bank is expected to announce its
bi-monthly monetary policy on Saturday, and banks are watching
it for cues on interest rate movements.
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd gained 3.92 percent after it
announced the discovery of hydrocarbons from its exploratory
wells in Kotri district in Sindh province.
The rupee ended at 104.76/104.82 against the dollar,
compared with Thursday's close of 104.72/104.80
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.10 percent
from Thursday's close of 6.20 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)