BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
** Power Grid Corp of India gains 1.4 pct, out-performing 0.5 pct gain in benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
** BSE Ltd and S&P Dow Jones Indices say on Friday Power Grid to be added to the benchmark index from June 20
** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to be removed; shares flat
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago