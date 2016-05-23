** Power Grid Corp of India gains 1.4 pct, out-performing 0.5 pct gain in benchmark S&P BSE Sensex

** BSE Ltd and S&P Dow Jones Indices say on Friday Power Grid to be added to the benchmark index from June 20

** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to be removed; shares flat