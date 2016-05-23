BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** ITC Ltd gains as much as 7.3 pct to 354.5 rupees, its highest since October 2015
** Cigarette maker on Friday posted operating earnings above expectations; said cigarette volumes were flat though positive after declining for 11 consecutive quarters
** ITC also announces special dividend
** Macquarie views the turnaround in cigarette volume growth as "a significant positive"; maintains "outperform" rating and raises PT to 385 rupees from 360 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade