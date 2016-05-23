** ITC Ltd gains as much as 7.3 pct to 354.5 rupees, its highest since October 2015

** Cigarette maker on Friday posted operating earnings above expectations; said cigarette volumes were flat though positive after declining for 11 consecutive quarters

** ITC also announces special dividend

** Macquarie views the turnaround in cigarette volume growth as "a significant positive"; maintains "outperform" rating and raises PT to 385 rupees from 360 rupees