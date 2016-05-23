** India's National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) gains as much as 7.5 pct to its highest since May 9

** Board to consider share buyback on May 25 meeting

** Earlier this month, NALCO had agreed to buy back 25 pct of its shares from govt, which holds about 81 pct

** Buyback is part of govt's efforts to raise much-needed funds to reduce 2016/17 fiscal deficit

** NALCO shares down about 40 pct from their September 2014 highs amid slump in global commodity prices (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)