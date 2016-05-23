May 23 (Reuters) Premier Investment Company EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Apr 30, 2016 Apr 30, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.09 7.91 Net 3.23 3.07 Div 2,450 yen 2,330 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T