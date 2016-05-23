** Britain's Royal Mail gains as much as 3.7 pct,
top FTSE 100 riser after multiple broker upgrades
** RBC Capital Markets raises to "sector-perform" rating
from "underperform", ups PT to 525p from 445p; Cantor raises PT
to 550p from 530p, reiterates "buy" rating
** Royal Mail last week posted better-than-expected profit
and revenue for the year
** Cantor expects parcels in the UK and Europe to drive the
top-line and restructuring and productivity gains to support the
bottom-line
** Adds that the risks associated with potentially tough
wage and pension negotiations this year are probably overstated
** Stock up 14 pct YTD, and down 21 pct from its all-time
high in Jan 2014
** Valuation metrics cheap with stock's P/E, Price/Cash
Flow, and Price/Book all at discounts to peers at 26 pct, 18
pct, and 63 pct (Thomson Reuters data)
