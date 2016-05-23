BRIEF-El Nasr Clothing And Textiles nine-month standalone profit rises
* Nine-month standalone net profit EGP 16.8 million versus EGP 5.9 million year ago
May 23 MeiHua Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WKcnPG
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 913,515 dinars year ago