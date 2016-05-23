BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.65 billion yuan ($251.81 million) from 2.0 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25bhLNw
($1 = 6.5525 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer