** Tata Power Co Ltd gains as much as 3 pct to its highest since May 10

** Company's Q4 consol net profit doubles to 3.6 bln rupees ($53.24 million), beating analysts' estimates while total income from operations jumped 18 pct

** Ambit Capital says the power company is well placed for turnaround, including outlook for Mumbai business and its engineering division; reiterates "buy" rating

