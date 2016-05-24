BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Tata Power Co Ltd gains as much as 3 pct to its highest since May 10
** Company's Q4 consol net profit doubles to 3.6 bln rupees ($53.24 million), beating analysts' estimates while total income from operations jumped 18 pct
** Ambit Capital says the power company is well placed for turnaround, including outlook for Mumbai business and its engineering division; reiterates "buy" rating
($1 = 67.6200 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.