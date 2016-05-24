** Lenders KBC Groep and ING Groep up 2.7
pct and 1.6 pct respectively after Goldman Sachs talks up
Benelux banks
** GS upgrades both ING and KBC to "buy" rating from
"Neutral"; adds KBC to conviction buy list
** ING PT unchanged at 15 euros while KBC PT raised to 70
euros from 61 euros; KBC is GS top pick among the Benelux banks
** Brokerage reckons KBC well placed to maintain top lending
growth, as it expects a gradual recovery in fee income, cost
control and modest impairments to help offset expected NIM
headwinds
** KBC top performer on Belgian blue chip index BEL 20
; 5th top performer on Stoxx 600
** On ING, any indication of an easing regulatory burden
should become a strong positive catalyst for the shares, Goldman
says
** Both ING and KBC among the top gainers on the European
banking stocks, which is up 0.9 pct
