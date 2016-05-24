** VRL Logistics falls as much as 20 pct, heads for its worst ever fall since listing in April 2015

** Co promoters say they plan to start a regional airline in personal capacity, in a BSE filing late on Monday

** Add they "may seek to dilute a portion of" present holding in VRL Logistics to finance venture

** In a subsequent filing, they reiterate "they intend to continue to hold a majority stake in the company as also devote their substantial time and attention towards the company"

** Will dilute 3-4 bln rupees ($44-59 mln) worth of shares in company over next 3-4 years - VRL Chairman Vijay Sankeshwar to CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday

** Vijay Sankeshwar owns 31.79 mln shares in VRL Logistics worth 12.5 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Son Anand Vijay Sankeshwar owns 31.27 mln shares worth 12.3 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters data ($1 = 67.7350 Indian rupees)