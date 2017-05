May 24 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest 350 million yuan ($53.39 million) to set up securities brokerage with five partners

* ays share trade to resume on May 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TwKXqQ; bit.ly/1WPOua8

