** Cipla falls as much as 6.4 pct to its lowest
since Aug 2014; top loser on the NSE pharma index
** India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales on Tuesday
reported a 69 pct fall in its quarterly profit, well below
analysts' forecasts
** Profit impacted by one-off costs related to its business
in Europe and some emerging markets
** Nomura downgrades Cipla rating to "Neutral" from "Buy",
cuts PT to 549 rupees from 634 rupees
** Expects earnings uncertainties owing to the ongoing
business transformation, and believes this will limit the scope
for multiple expansion
