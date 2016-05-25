** Cipla falls as much as 6.4 pct to its lowest since Aug 2014; top loser on the NSE pharma index

** India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales on Tuesday reported a 69 pct fall in its quarterly profit, well below analysts' forecasts

** Profit impacted by one-off costs related to its business in Europe and some emerging markets

** Nomura downgrades Cipla rating to "Neutral" from "Buy", cuts PT to 549 rupees from 634 rupees

** Expects earnings uncertainties owing to the ongoing business transformation, and believes this will limit the scope for multiple expansion (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)