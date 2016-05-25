BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Tech Mahindra gains as much as 11 pct to its highest since Dec 2015
** Software services provider on Tuesday posted a 90 pct surge in consolidated March-qtr profit, beating analysts' estimates, aided by higher other income and lower taxes
** Emkay Global retains "accumulate" rating on the stock, and raises PT to 550 rupees from 540 rupees
** Brokerage adds Tech Mahindra remains its top pick among Tier I offshore IT Services firms, with results providing early evidence of improvement in operational/financial performance
** Tech Mahindra, which had received approval from the central bank for setting up a Payment Bank, said it "will not pursue this opportunity", without giving a reason (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
