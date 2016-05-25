** Morgan Stanley upgrades India to "overweight" from "equalweight"

** India's NSE index up 1.5 pct, but has fallen as much as 15 pct from its record high hit in March 2015

** Benchmark BSE index was up 1.4 pct at 0515 GMT

** Valuations relative to emerging markets have become more attractive, overweight positioning among fund managers has come down - Morgan Stanley

** Says India is still trading at 36 pct premium versus MSCI EM, which it believes is fair given India's macro stability and likely earnings trajectory gap versus the rest of EM

** Rising dividends, GST Bill prospects, further monetary policy easing and benign monsoon also major potential catalysts for Indian equities - Morgan Stanley

** Says expects 3 pct earnings growth in FY2016 and a 14 pct YoY growth in FY2017

(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)