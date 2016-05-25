China stocks mixed, concerns over policy tightening linger; Hong Kong up
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's main stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday morning, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
** Product testing firm Intertek falls as much as 3.8 pct to its lowest since Apr 19, among the top FTSE 100 fallers
** Organic growth slowed to +0.5 pct between Jan 1 to April 30 period vs +2.3 pct in H215
** On track to deliver FY revenue growth at constant currency
** Stock one of the most actively traded UK blue chips, with 14% of 30-day daily avg volume through in 30 mins
** Majority of brokers rate stock "hold" or lower; 13 of 21 "hold", 4 "sell" or lower, with just 4 "buy" or higher; median PT is 3075p
** Stock up 19 pct YTD and about 28 pct from its Feb lows (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.