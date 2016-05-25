May 25 Volvo Auto India:

* All models in India are available in sub 2L engine options and comply with the most stringent emission norms Source text: Volvo Auto India as a reaction to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to stop registering diesel vehicles with engine capacity of 2,000cc and above in Kerala. Speaking on the development, Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India says," All our models in India are available in sub 2L engine options (from the entry level V40 to the latest 7-seater SUV XC90) and comply with the most stringent emission norms. All our vehicles are Euro 6 or BS VI compliant and now have some of the lowest CO2 emissions among all luxury car brands in the world. Volvo Cars was the first car company in India to make Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) standard way back in 2007. DPF reduces emission of particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 by upto 99%. We have also taken the lead to further clean the air in and outside our vehicles. Inside our cars we have CleanZone carbon filters which restricts particulate matter from entering the cabin. (Bengaluru newsroom)