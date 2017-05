BRIEF-Dufry says unit Hudson Group extends duty-free and duty-paid agreement with Mccarran International Airport

* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)