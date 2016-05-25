Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $200 million to set up subsidiary JCET STATS CHIPPAC KOREA LTD in South Korea
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/27SdII1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26