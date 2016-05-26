(Adds dropped "BUZZ" tag in headline)
** Larsen & Toubro Ltd jumps as much as 12 pct to
its highest since October 2015
** L&T, viewed as an indicator of the health of Asia's
third-biggest economy, posts an upbeat 19 pct rise in Q4 profit
** Co expects orders to increase 15 pct in the year to March
2017 and revenue up by 12-15 pct
** Religare expects these orders to come in from the defence
and power sectors, while inflows from the infra and hydrocarbon
segments are likely to sustain
** Edelweiss Securities believes L&T is geared to record
high growth rates and capable of surprising the Street
positively due to improving ground conditions and operational
efficiencies
** Edelweiss Securities maintains "buy" rating, with a PT
of 1,750 rupees
