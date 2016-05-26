** GAIL (India) Ltd rises as much as 2 pct to its highest since May 12

** GAIL on Wednesday posted a near 51 pct surge in Q4 profit, boosted by a pick-up in transmission volumes and bigger trading margins

** Religare says co's operating metrics outperformed for petchem and LPG production businesses; sees continued uptrend in petchem earnings over next few quarters

** Broker maintains "buy" rating, but raises TP to 490 rupees from 450 rupees

** Analysts mostly bullish on GAIL with median PT of 398.5 rupees, or nearly 3 pct above current levels

** Stock up 3.5 pct YTD and down 31 pct from its all-time high hit in Oct 2014