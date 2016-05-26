BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 (Reuters) Nimura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 34.49 Net 8.24 Div 1,872 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3462.T
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).