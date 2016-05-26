** Daily Mail and General Trust -c.9%, on track for worst day since early 2006 & worst performer on Stoxx 600 media index after publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper cuts FY outlook

** Co says FY outlook will be adjusted for fall in guidance for oper margin in media business, now c.10% rather than 13% seen last year

** Says downturn in the print advertising market was squeezing margins in media unit

** Just under 1/3X 30-day avg vol through in less than 10 mins

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock +c.6% YTD