May 26 Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics

* Says it wins bid for telecommunication equipment supply contract worth about $130 million awarded by parties including Alcatel-Lucent International

* Says it plans to set up industry buyout fund worth up to 800 million yuan ($121.97 million) with partner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WPy54R; bit.ly/1TFWlmr

