BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up project company to invest $25 million in U.S. pharma firm Provision Healthcare
* Says the project company, Provision Healthcare's unit to set up JV in China with investment at $20 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TG4veG
* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces clinical hold on ctp-543 phase 2A trial