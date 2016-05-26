May 26 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up project company to invest $25 million in U.S. pharma firm Provision Healthcare

* Says the project company, Provision Healthcare's unit to set up JV in China with investment at $20 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TG4veG

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)