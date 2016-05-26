BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz investment says unit secures 49.7 mln dinars contract
* Unit secures 49.7 million dinars contract from Ministry of Public Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 26 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to sell Tianjin property project worth 179.6 million yuan ($27.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sAz7Ff
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5557 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit secures 49.7 million dinars contract from Ministry of Public Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Government 'brought disaster' say pensioners (Adds teargas, clashes with police)