BRIEF-India's Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts March-qtr profit falls about 87 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
May 26 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on May 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WlFQzn
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.