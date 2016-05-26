May 26 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in two pharmaceutical firms for 380.1 million yuan ($57.98 million) via cash, share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on May 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TGbVP1; bit.ly/1OOYI1W

