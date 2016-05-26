May 26 Sunyard System Engineering Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake of information technology firm for 960 million yuan ($146.44 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 960 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital

($1 = 6.5557 Chinese yuan renminbi)