UPDATE 2-MSCI reversal wipes $533 million off value of China's Meitu
* Meitu shares down 9.09 pct (Adds MSCI comment, detail, updates prices)
May 26 China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd
* Says Omnivision Holding (Hong Kong) Co Ltd has reduced its stake in the company to 3.35 percent from 8.35 percent on May 25, at 27.96 yuan ($4.26)per share
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/25jsPbx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5557 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Meitu shares down 9.09 pct (Adds MSCI comment, detail, updates prices)
* Bombardier selects IBM services and cloud to accelerate it business transformation