Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.
May 26 Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in two Internet tech firms for a combined 680 million yuan ($103.72 million)
* Says it plans to buy 30 percent stake in payment technology firm from affiliate for 297 million yuan
* Says share trade remains suspended pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TYsrqQ; bit.ly/1WPBKQ6; bit.ly/20FZzbC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.
* Q1 revenue $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: