May 26 Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in two Internet tech firms for a combined 680 million yuan ($103.72 million)

* Says it plans to buy 30 percent stake in payment technology firm from affiliate for 297 million yuan

* Says share trade remains suspended pending announcement related to share private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TYsrqQ; bit.ly/1WPBKQ6; bit.ly/20FZzbC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)