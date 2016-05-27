BRIEF-Evine Live reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 27 New Pride Corp:
* Says it will sell entire 20,000 shares of WEGEN SOLAR INC., for 4.13 billion won
* Says expected transaction settlement date of June 1
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5xo4t0rT
May 23 Britain's terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re will work with its members to resolve any claim arising from the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, chief executive Julian Enoizi said on Tuesday.