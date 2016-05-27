BRIEF-Center Laboratories unit to buy 50 pct stake in Oz Farm Royal Trading Pty Ltd
* Says its unit Spring Choice Limited (BVI) to buy 50 percent stake in Oz Farm Royal Trading Pty Ltd for A$11 million
May 27 Boryung Pharm Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it received a patent on May 26, for antihypertensive pharmaceutical composition
Source text in Korean: me2.do/56L3T9HN
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its unit Spring Choice Limited (BVI) to buy 50 percent stake in Oz Farm Royal Trading Pty Ltd for A$11 million
* H1 SALES INCREASED FURTHER - FROM EUR 17.515 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 18.647 MILLION