BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 27 Single Well Industrial :
* Says it appoints You Mengzhe as general manager to succeed Wang Hsiang Heng, effective June 1
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLbK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 23Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co Ltd :