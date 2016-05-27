BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
- Source link: (bit.ly/1XB8RpX)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago