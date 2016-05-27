May 27 Lifan Industry Group Co., Ltd:

* Says it wholly owned unit to set up JV in Chongqing, with Beijing-based automotive technology co

* The JV will mainly engaged in design, development and production of electrical products etc.

* Says it unit to hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5ctgJ0Fp

