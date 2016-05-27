May 27 DuZhe Publishing & Media Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 1 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GJGtz2JI

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)