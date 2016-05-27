May 27 Topscore Fashion Shoes Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5bPJD6Qc

