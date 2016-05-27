BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs deals on Wuhan aerospace project, investment with Huaneng Trust
* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project
May 27 Zhong Zhu Holding Co.Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 2
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3
