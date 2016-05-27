BUZZ-India's GAIL hits over three-month low on Q4 profit drop
** Shares of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd fall as much as 5.8 pct to their lowest since Feb 15
** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's shares gain as much as 7 pct to 991 rupees, highest since April 27
** Stock up after the company on Thursday reported upbeat March-quarter results
** Q4 net profit 25.49 bln rupees; net sales 441.46 bln rupees
** Kotak Institutional Equities says BPCL's net income and reported EBIDTA were both ahead of its estimates
** BPCL's domestic sales volumes rose 12.5 pct
** Broker adds company's relative performance has improved over the past 3 quarters after previous under-performance in volumes compared to rivals
** Kotak expects BPCL's profitability to remain robust, led by steady marketing margins, expected recovery in refining margins from current lows and commissioning of a project in Kochi, in southern India
** Kotak has "buy" rating on stock with a PT of 960 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
