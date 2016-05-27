BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs deals on Wuhan aerospace project, investment with Huaneng Trust
* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project
May 27 Everbright Securities Co Ltd:
* Says it issued 2016 second tranche of corporate bonds worth of 6 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xsxofmy0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project
* Revaluation of portfolio as at 30 June 2017 resulted in a $70 million like for like overall uplift for portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: