May 27 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology :

* Says it and its Jiang'in-based encapsulation subsidiary signed a financial leasing contract with SINO IC LEASING

* Says it and its subsidiary to sell equipments and facilities to the leasing company for 1.43 billion yuan

* To lease back the equipments and facilities with a term of 36 months

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLkR

