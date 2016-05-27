BRIEF-India's Bambino Agro Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 15.5 million rupees versus profit7.2 million rupees year ago
May 27 Guangdong Chant Group Inc
* Says it signs agreement on biomass heating project worth about 500 million yuan ($76.24 million) in Henan province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Z4Zi1s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5582 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 15.5 million rupees versus profit7.2 million rupees year ago
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning